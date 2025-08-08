Expand / Collapse search

Downtown Milwaukee disorder, violence; mayor outlines actions to reduce

Published  August 8, 2025 10:07am CDT
Mayor addressed downtown Milwaukee violence

At a news conference Friday, Mayor Johnson shared information about steps being taken to address disorder and violence in the downtown area.

The Brief

    • In recent weeks, multiple incidents have occurred, prompting responses from law enforcement and other city departments.

MILWAUKEE - Mayor Cavalier Johnson held a news conference on Friday, Aug. 8 to share information about steps being taken to address late night and early morning disorder and violence in the downtown area.  

In recent weeks, multiple incidents have occurred, prompting responses from law enforcement and other city departments.  

The mayor outlined proactive steps being implemented on Friday. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Office of Mayor Cavalier Johnson. 


 

