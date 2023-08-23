Doug Burgum injured playing basketball; debate attendance in question

article

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum was injured Tuesday, Aug. 22 in Milwaukee while playing basketball with his staff, FOX6 has confirmed.

Burgum’s campaign staff member did not answer if the presidential candidate will be able to attend Wednesday night's Republican presidential debate – the first of the 2024 campaign.

Candidates taking the stage

They include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The Republican party set a number of markers that candidates needed to meet to qualify, including achieving benchmarks in polling and donor numbers, as well as signing a pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee.

How to watch

The two-hour debate will start at 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday. It's being moderated by Fox News Channel hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

The first forum is airing exclusively on Fox News and the Fox Business Network, FOX Nation, as well as on Fox's website and other streaming and digital platforms.

In lieu of the network's YouTube channel, the Republican National Committee has partnered with Rumble – a video sharing platform popular with some conservatives – to livestream the debate. Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said earlier this year this was a decision aimed toward "getting away from Big Tech."

Another debate partner is the Young America's Foundation, a Virginia-based outfit headed up by former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker that bills itself as "the principal outreach organization of the Conservative Movement."