Double shooting in Milwaukee; 2 teens wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated 5:57AM
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 24 near Eggert Place and Sherman Boulevard. It happened around 9:20 p.m. Two boys, ages 13 and 14, were wounded as a result of the shooting. 

According to police, the 13-year-old boy from Milwaukee suffered a gunshot wound to the right ankle. The 14-year-old boy from Milwaukee suffered a gunshot wound to his right thigh and left inner thigh.  Both victims presented themselves to a local hospital. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects in relation to the shooting.  

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

