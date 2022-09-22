Doors Open Milwaukee: A look at sites on this year's tour

Doors Open Milwaukee 2022 overview
Doors Open Milwaukee is back this weekend and more than 100 local businesses are opening their doors to guests. Brian Kramp is at the North Point Water Tower with details on one of the best visual tours Milwaukee has to offer.
MILWAUKEE - Doors Open Milwaukee is back this weekend and more than 100 local businesses are opening their doors to guests.
Brian Kramp is checking out locations that are open this year, including one of the best visual tours Milwaukee has to offer.
Doors Open Milwaukee: North Point Water Tower
Doors Open Milwaukee: Milwaukee Athletic Club (Part 1)
Doors Open Milwaukee: Milwaukee Athletic Club (Part 2)
Doors Open Milwaukee: Direct Supply Innovation & Technology Center (Part 1)
Doors Open Milwaukee: Direct Supply Innovation & Technology Center (Part 2)
