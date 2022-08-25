Doors Open Milwaukee; 100+ tours available Sept. 24-25

article

Historic Milwaukee’s annual Doors Open Milwaukee program will take place in-person in 2022! Mark your calendar because it's set for Sept. 24-25.

The event will showcase more than 100 locations including theaters, art galleries, museums, municipal buildings, gardens, and more throughout downtown and Milwaukee’s neighborhoods.

A news release says new sites include Fiserv Forum, Komatsu Customer Experience Center, Milwaukee Athletic Club, as well as neighborhood sites including Valor Creative Collective, The George & Madcap Lounge, and The Community Within the Corridor.

In addition to in-person tours, the public can download the Historic Milwaukee app and take four new app-based tours featuring Clarke Square, Harbor District, Metcalfe Park, and an Indigenous Milwaukee tour beginning Sept. 24.

This year, Doors Open will also partner with two community events. On Saturday, Sept. 24, Metcalfe Park will celebrate the renaming of 34th Street in honor of Olympic athlete and U.S. Representative and scholar Ralph Metcalfe at 3401 W. Center Street from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. On Sunday, Sept. 24, Harbor Fest will celebrate Milwaukee’s harbor with a boat parade and tours from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 600 E. Greenfield Avenue.

Visit doorsopenmilwaukee.org for more information.