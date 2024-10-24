Expand / Collapse search

Donald Trump Green Bay visit scheduled for Oct. 30

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 24, 2024 2:11pm CDT
Donald J. Trump
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Donald Trump in Juneau, Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Former President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Green Bay on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

The rally will take place at Resch Center. Doors open at 2 p.m. with the event scheduled to start at 6 p.m., according to Trump's campaign website.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Trump was last in Wisconsin on Oct. 6 – holding a rally in Juneau

Wisconsin is perennially tight in presidential elections but has gone for the Republicans just once in the past 40 years, when Trump won the state in 2016. A win in November could make it impossible for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris to take the White House.

Featured

YouDecide 2020 Voter Guide for Wisconsin: What you need to know
article

YouDecide 2020 Voter Guide for Wisconsin: What you need to know

The 2020 general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3 is arguably the most important date of this year.

The continued presence of both campaigns in the battleground state signals its importance to the election.

Harris was in Brookfield on Monday, and former President Barack Obama and Tim Walz delivered remarks the next day. JD Vance, Trump's vice presidential nominee, will be in Racine on Monday, Oct. 28

Trump won the state in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton by fewer than 23,000 votes and lost to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020 by just under 21,000 votes.