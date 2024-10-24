article

The Brief Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Green Bay on Oct. 30. Kamala Harris, Barack Obama and Tim Walz campaigned in Wisconsin earlier this week. JD Vance is scheduled to speak in Racine on Oct. 28.



Former President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Green Bay on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

The rally will take place at Resch Center. Doors open at 2 p.m. with the event scheduled to start at 6 p.m., according to Trump's campaign website.

Trump was last in Wisconsin on Oct. 6 – holding a rally in Juneau.

Wisconsin is perennially tight in presidential elections but has gone for the Republicans just once in the past 40 years, when Trump won the state in 2016. A win in November could make it impossible for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris to take the White House.

The continued presence of both campaigns in the battleground state signals its importance to the election.

Harris was in Brookfield on Monday, and former President Barack Obama and Tim Walz delivered remarks the next day. JD Vance, Trump's vice presidential nominee, will be in Racine on Monday, Oct. 28

Trump won the state in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton by fewer than 23,000 votes and lost to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020 by just under 21,000 votes.