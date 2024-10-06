Trump Wisconsin visit; rallying in Juneau, Dodge County

Former President Donald Trump will deliver remarks at a rally in Juneau, Wisconsin on Sunday, Oct. 6.

He started speaking at 2 p.m. at the Dodge County Airport.

Trump was last in Wisconsin on Oct. 1 – with stops in Milwaukee and Waunakee. He delivered remarks at Discovery World in Milwaukee on Tuesday evening. He also visited Dane Manufacturing in Waunakee.

The day before, on Saturday, Trump rallied in Butler, Pennsylvania, the same city where he was nearly assassinated.

Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned in the Fox Valley in Wisconsin on Thursday, Oct. 3.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Milwaukee on Tuesday, Oct. 8, to discuss his administration's "progress replacing lead pipes and creating good-paying jobs."