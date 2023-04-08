Doggy Day at Deer District creates 'paw-sitive' connections

article

The Milwaukee Bucks had Saturday off, but it was far from quiet outside Fiserv Forum as Doggy Day took over Deer District.

"Right now, we have a huge party here. There’s tons of dogs. It’s just wonderful to be here, see everybody," said Jess Klein.

It was a pup party on the plaza. Kaitlyn Moore had a dog-gone good time with her 8-pound puppy, Piper.

"We wanted to be here to support local businesses and spend a lot of money on her," Moore said. "She is a bundle of fun to say the least."

The furry fun event benefits Winston's Wishes, a group with a mission to help local dogs in need.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Doggy Day at Deer District, April 8

Xavier Warren and Niesha Holloway brought their "dino" dogs – Cocoa and Thor.

"Nice to see them get out and meet other dogs for a change," said Warren.

"I wasn't a pet person. Ever since we’ve been together we’ve had them. Anything involving dogs now I’m all for it," Holloway said.

The dozens of beautiful breeds were quite fetching.

"We just wanted to check it out, meet some friends for her, just walk around," Klein said.

Doggy Day at Deer District, April 8

The "paw-sitive" connections help create community, too.

"I think our city needs that. There’s a lot of things that have been happening and continue to happen that are issues for us," said Holloway. "To be able to come together peacefully is a very big thing. Dogs are a bridge for that."

This was the second year of Doggy Day at Deer District.