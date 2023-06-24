Dodge County illegal vehicle entries, authorities seek information

article

The Theresa Police Department and Dodge County Sheriff's Office are investigating numerous illegal vehicle entries that happened early Friday, June 23.

Authorities said the entries seem to have happened between midnight and 4:30 a.m. The sheriff's office said all the incidents involved unlocked vehicles.

The sheriff's office is asking residents to check home surveillance cameras and report out-of-the-ordinary activities. Two persons of interest were identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 920-386-3726.