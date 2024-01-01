Dodge County police chase; speeds reach 110 mph, 2 arrested

article

Two people were taken into custody Sunday night, Dec. 31 following a police chase in Dodge County.

Around 10:19 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received information that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office had been involved in a pursuit in their county on Highway 26 near Highway 19.

The pursuit had been terminated by Jefferson County. The vehicle was located by Dodge County deputies on Highway 26 and a traffic stop was attempted.

The vehicle fled at speeds reaching 110 mph.

Tire deflation devices (spikes) were utilized. However, the vehicle continued to flee, according to the sheriff's office.

The pursuit came to an end after entering the Village of Lowell and traveling north on N. River Street, which is a dead end.

The driver fled on foot and the passenger was taken into custody.

The passenger, identified as a 39-year-old woman from Beloit, was arrested and transported to the Dodge County Jail for resisting/obstructing an officer, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The driver was later located and was treated for hypothermia after he fell into the river.

The driver, identified as a 35-year-old man from Janesville, was arrested on warrants, operating after revocation, and felony fleeing.