The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the disappearance of Crystal Rasch, last heard from on June 11, as a death.

Rasch, 37, was not reported missing from rural Clyman until June 23. Last Friday, the sheriff's office said her husband, Zachariah Rash, was arrested for using his wife's financial accounts without her permission.

The sheriff's office said no details regarding the death will be released due to a "very active investigation." The family asked not to be contacted.

According to a criminal complaint, filed against Zachariah Rasch in the financial crimes case, a missing person's report for Crystal started when dispatch got a call from Crystal's stepmother on June 23. The stepmother said she hadn't heard from Crystal since June 11 via text message. She said when she called Crystal's phone, it went straight to voicemail.

A Dodge County sheriff's deputy talked with the stepmother, who said she stopped at Crystal's house and saw her vehicle parked in the garage. She was told by Crystal's mother that Crystal went to Michigan to see her brother, and didn't know if she ever got picked up.

The stepmother called the brother, and he said he had not seen Crystal. The stepmother told authorities she was worried because Zachariah had previously harassed her, and she wanted to make sure he did not do anything to her, per the complaint.

The deputy contacted several other friends and family members of Crystal. They all said they haven't had in-person contact with Crystal since June 10. However, several said they got Facebook messages allegedly from Crystal, although they believed that those messages were fake based on the tone of the comments and the language used. They also said the person purporting to be Crystal refused to accept any phone calls.

The deputy made several attempts to contact Crystal and was not able to ever speak to her on the phone.

At the same time, the deputy also contacted Zachariah, who said he had not contacted Crystal, and he had not seen her either. Law enforcement were made aware Crystal and Zachariah were going through a divorce.