Expand / Collapse search

Dodge County missing woman; Crystal Rasch last seen June 11

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 28, 2024 6:35am CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Crystal Rasch

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman. 

37-year-old Crystal Rasch from rural Clyman was last seen on June 11. She was reported missing to law enforcement on Sunday, June 23. Rasch was last seen wearing a black Wisconsin Dells sweatshirt. 

Law enforcement continues to search public and private properties where Crystal may be located. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If anyone has information related to the location of Crystal Rasch, they can call the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 920-386-4590.