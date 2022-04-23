Missing Dodge County dog found in Whitefish Bay: 'A miracle'

If dogs could talk, 6-year-old beagle Molly would have quite a story to tell. The dog that calls Dodge County home made its way to Milwaukee County.

"They escaped when I came into the gate," said Starla Birkeland, Molly's owner. "Right up and into the field."

On Easter, Molly and her son, Freckles, decided to go on an adventure. Freckles came back that night, but Molly was still nowhere to be found.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Birkeland picked up her phone and logged onto social media, hoping someone spotted Molly.

"I’m like, it’s going to be a miracle," Birkeland said. "This is one I seen where it said the Pawpers alert – and it said Whitefish Bay."

Molly, Dodge County beagle found in Whitefish Bay

Confusion started to set in.

"It said Whitefish Bay," said Birkeland. "I don’t even know where Whitefish Bay is."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Somehow, Molly made it from her home in Clyman to Whitefish Bay – 52 miles away. Even the police department posted about the beagle Monday morning.

"All of a sudden I seen her and I’m like, you know – there’s no question in your mind when it’s your dog," Birkeland said.

Distance between Clyman and Whitefish Bay

Police said someone found Molly in the village near Lake Drive and Oakland Avenue without a collar or microchip. Birkeland picked the adventurous beagle up and returned her home a day after she disappeared.

"I got nervous and like, oh, I can’t believe – and after I just said that ‘it’s going to take a miracle,’ and I was like, oh, thank you Jesus this is a miracle," said Birkeland.

Advertisement

Birkeland said Molly and Freckles will get microchipped soon. She also said, if you're the mother and daughter to took care of Molly, she'd like to hear from you so she can personally thank you.