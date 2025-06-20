Dodge County dog death; town board chairman arrested, in court

article

A man who is a board chairman for a local community has been charged in connection with a recent dog death in Dodge County.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said Richard Van Buren was arrested on Thursday, June 19, on a charge of mistreating animals, causing death, after a previous incident occurred in the Town of Chester that resulted in the death of a golden retriever. The golden retriever’s cause of death is currently unknown.

Van Buren is the Chairman of the Chester Town Board in rural Waupun.

In court

What we know:

Van Buren had his initial appearance in Dodge County Court on Friday, June 20. The court set a $5,000 signature bond, and he cannot have dogs in his home, as a condition of that bond.

He has a review hearing scheduled for July 16 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 24.

Previous reporting

The backstory:

On Tuesday, June 17, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said an incident was reported on Oakwood Road, which resulted in the dog’s death.

Related article

The death of the golden retriever quickly blew up on social media.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office acknowledged the public outcry surrounding what happened, and noted they take the mistreatment of animals very seriously.

In a press release, the sheriff's office addressed online behavior and speculation:

"[…] social media posts have been seen that are grossly inaccurate and inflammatory. One such post alleged that a Dodge County Board Supervisor was on the scene of this incident. We can confirm that no Dodge County officials were present or were involved, and the only officials involved were from the town of Chester, and no other persons have been identified as being party to the crime of mistreating animals in this case."

Local perspective:

Shelby Krohn said she went for a walk on Tuesday at Marsh Haven Nature Center before the unthinkable happened.

Krohn said she came across a golden retriever who looked lost. As a dog lover, she wanted to help.

She said she spent 45 minutes coaxing the dog before she got him to get in her car.

Because she found the dog in the Town of Chester, Krohn said the Dodge County Humane Society told her to take the golden retriever to Chairman Van Buren.

That's when she said everything took a turn.

She said Van Buren strangled the dog to death.

"That was not a mistreatment of an animal, that was murder of an animal. And I've seen this and witnessed this," Krohn said. "When I close my eyes, all I can see is those dog eyes looking at me while this man is strangling him to death and I couldn't do anything. I couldn't do anything.

What they're saying:

Regarding the large response and various social media posts, the sheriff’s office provided the following:

"The sheriff’s office certainly took note that there was significant public outcry on this case. However, the sheriff would like the community to know that the sheriff’s office does not make enforcement decisions based on outcry or pressure from the community as that would be inappropriate and unethical. Rather, we take the time to gather the necessary evidence that the district attorney needs for a successful prosecution. While the community may at times request immediate action by a law enforcement agency, that may not always be what is best for the final resolution of a case. If the sheriff’s office were to make snap decisions in cases like this, and a defendant in a case were not held accountable as a result, there would be equally significant public outcry. This is why we always strive to conduct as much of the investigation, when possible, before making an arrest.

Additionally, there have been threatening comments made by some community members that must be addressed. Threats to the personal safety and property of individuals are not only inappropriate but may also be illegal. While we respect the freedom of speech, that freedom of speech does have limits when it comes to threatening another person’s life, family members, or property. The sheriff’s office will take threats seriously and make arrests as appropriate if they are deemed to be in violation of the law. This includes threats which are made via social media."

Dodge County Humane Society Executive Director Kensie Drinkwine provided the following statement:

"We are heartbroken and deeply disturbed by the recent incident involving the death of a dog in the Town of Chester. The Dodge County Humane Society exists to protect and advocate for the welfare of all animals, and this tragic act stands in direct opposition to the values of compassion, responsibility and care that we strive to uphold in our community.

This incident highlights the urgent need for better education, accountability and humane training for anyone entrusted with the care of animals – especially public officials. No animal deserves to suffer or die because of negligence or cruelty.

We want to sincerely thank the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office for their prompt and professional response to this matter. We trust their investigation will be thorough and just, and we support them fully as they work to bring clarity and accountability to this heartbreaking situation.

Our thoughts are with those affected by this loss, and we remain committed to protecting every animal in Dodge County with the dignity and compassion they deserve."