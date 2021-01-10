Doctors urge convalescent plasma donations amid critical shortage

As the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, local doctors are calling on recovered patients to help. One donation can make a remarkable difference.

The process is similar to giving blood, and doctors say it is saving lives.

Dr. Jasmine Zapata

"I was shocked when I look on my phone and pulled up my COVID results," said Dr. Jasmine Zapata, UW Health.

Dr. Jasmine Zapata, a UW Health pediatrician, has dedicated her life to caring for others, but in November, she became the patient, testing positive for COVID-19.

"What was even harder was the mental, social and emotional components of it," said Zapata. "I had to wonder, 'What if I didn’t survive?'"

Dr. Zapata said when she recovered, there was no question she would donate her convalescent plasma -- rich with COVID-19 antibodies.

"The whole process took us less than two hours," said Zapata.

The process, much like giving blood, was simple. The plasma is then used to treat patients hospitalized with the virus.

"It’s through an IV transfusion," said Dr. William Hartman, UW Health Convalescent Plasma Program director. "It takes about 30 minutes."

Dr. Hartman warned of the critical shortage.

"In some places, they’re seeing only a days’ worth of supply left, which isn’t enough to cover the number of cases going into the hospitals right now," said Dr. Hartman.

Together, Dr. Hartman and Dr. Zapata are urging those fortunate enough to recover from COVID-19 to take this step toward ending the pandemic.

"The general public actually has a lot of power in helping us fight this pandemic," said Dr. Hartman. "This is the community saving the community."

"Please know that right now, there are people critically ill from COVID-19, and your donation can save a life," said Dr. Zapata.

Blood banks across the state are accepting convalescent plasma donations, including the American Red Cross and Versiti.

Additionally, patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and would like to learn more about donating their plasma can reach out to UW Health by calling 608-262-8300 or e-mailing uwcovid19project@hslc.wisc.edu.