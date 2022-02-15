Deputy's random act of kindness helps cancer survivor

It is Random Acts of Kindness Week – and a Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy is paying it forward.

It is a bond a two-time cancer survivor and the deputy never planned. The pair met at a Valentine's Day party at Clinton Rose Senior Center. That is where Ouida Parish opened up about her car troubles.

"She really just stayed on my mind. I’ve never had done anything like this before," said Deputy Kristine Rodriguez. "But I felt like I needed to do something. I felt compelled after having that conversation with her."

Parish needs her car for groceries, doctor appointments, and life-saving medication. So Deputy Rodriguez convinced a local tow company to take the car to Pro Tech Automotive Repair.

"I never imagined this to happen. I was just telling, just talking to them, and she reached out and made my day," Parish said.

When Parish gets the car back, it will have new tires, a catalytic converter, and an engine mount – all for free.

"It means everything to me. It means more than anyone could imagine," Parish said.

Parish's reaction is what the deputy said is priceless.

"Just seeing it all come together all the working hands that it takes to be able to do this for one person it speaks volumes," Rodriguez said.

Parish told FOX6 News the first place she is going to drive to is – the grocery store.