Denita Ball Milwaukee County's 1st female sheriff, sworn in

Denita Ball was sworn into office on Friday, Jan. 6 as Milwaukee County's first female sheriff.

Ball won the Democratic primary for Milwaukee County sheriff on Aug. 9, 2022. With no Republican challenger in November, she became Milwaukee County's first female sheriff and the first Black woman to serve as sheriff in the state of Wisconsin.

With 56% of the vote in August, Ball beat her competitors, Brian Barkow and Thomas Beal, in the race for Milwaukee County sheriff. She ran opposed in November.

Ball said back in August that fixing the sheriff's office's staffing shortage is a top priority. She said she's also focused on freeway safety, the parks, the airport, and the courthouse.

Ball previously spent 25 years with the Milwaukee Police Department.

