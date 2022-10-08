Denis Sullivan leaves Milwaukee, headed for Boston

article

After more than two decades in Milwaukee, the sailing vessel Denis Sullivan headed to Boston on Saturday, Oct. 8.

For David Drake, the person who built the tall ship, it is heartbreaking.

"I’m going to cry," Drake said. "Saying goodbye to an old friend."

It was an emotional morning for Drake, who watched one of his ships sail away.

"What we’re doing here today is an assembly of the friends of the Denis Sullivan," said Drake. "The people who built her, the people have supported her all these years."

Denis Sullivan docked at Discovery World

Lane and Anne Kuske, a married Milwaukee couple, attended the event.

"There are tall ships all over, but it was ours," said Lane Kuske.

The Denis Sullivan was a celebrated sight outside Discovery World.

"It has the look and the feel of the kind of ship that quite possibly some of our ancestors came to Milwaukee on," said Drake.

Denis Sullivan leaves Milwaukee

World Ocean School, an educational organization based in Boston, bought the vessel. There, it will continue its mission to educate.

"I loved the sendoff with the water," said Anne Kuske.

These schooner lovers found comfort in knowing the Denis Sullivan's home port will always be Milwaukee.