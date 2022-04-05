Expand / Collapse search

Delta: Milwaukee to New York-JFK nonstop service begins June 6

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:08AM
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Delta Airlines plane (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Expand

MILWAUKEE - Delta Air Lines will add daily nonstop service between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) and New York-JFK International Airport (JFK) beginning June 6, 2022. 

The new service is in addition to Delta’s existing nonstop service from MKE to New York-LaGuardia. 

"It’s great that Delta is continuing to expand from our hometown airport. These flights give Milwaukee travelers another option to access JFK, which offers convenient subway and rail connections to all of New York’s boroughs as well as Long Island," Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. "This service also opens up easy one-stop flight connections to dozens of new domestic and international destinations, including many cities in Africa and Europe, from Delta’s JFK hub." 

The new flights will operate seven days per week on CRJ-700 aircraft featuring nine First Class, 16 Delta Comfort, and 44 Main Cabin seats. The flights depart MKE at 7:00 a.m. and arrive in New York-JFK at 10:20 a.m. The return flights depart JFK at 6:00PM and arrive in MKE at 7:40 p.m.. 

Tickets are available for purchase on Delta.com and the Delta mobile app.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

 With the addition of JFK, Delta will serve seven destinations from MKE daily this summer. The other destinations are Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-LaGuardia, and Salt Lake City. 

Milwaukee mayoral election 2022: Acting mayor versus conservative
article

Milwaukee mayoral election 2022: Acting mayor versus conservative

Milwaukee voters will be electing the city's first new mayor in nearly 20 years on Tuesday, April 5.

Wisconsin Court of Appeals election; race takes partisan turn
article

Wisconsin Court of Appeals election; race takes partisan turn

Voters in southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, April 5 are choosing a Court of Appeals judge in a race that took a sharp partisan turn and featured ads referring to the Waukesha Christmas parade killings.

Milwaukee woman killed brother, prosecutors say

A 61-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of fatally shooting her own brother inside a residence near 30th and Roosevelt, telling police he shot himself.