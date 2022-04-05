Delta: Milwaukee to New York-JFK nonstop service begins June 6

article

Delta Air Lines will add daily nonstop service between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) and New York-JFK International Airport (JFK) beginning June 6, 2022.

The new service is in addition to Delta’s existing nonstop service from MKE to New York-LaGuardia.

"It’s great that Delta is continuing to expand from our hometown airport. These flights give Milwaukee travelers another option to access JFK, which offers convenient subway and rail connections to all of New York’s boroughs as well as Long Island," Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. "This service also opens up easy one-stop flight connections to dozens of new domestic and international destinations, including many cities in Africa and Europe, from Delta’s JFK hub."

The new flights will operate seven days per week on CRJ-700 aircraft featuring nine First Class, 16 Delta Comfort, and 44 Main Cabin seats. The flights depart MKE at 7:00 a.m. and arrive in New York-JFK at 10:20 a.m. The return flights depart JFK at 6:00PM and arrive in MKE at 7:40 p.m..

Tickets are available for purchase on Delta.com and the Delta mobile app.

With the addition of JFK, Delta will serve seven destinations from MKE daily this summer. The other destinations are Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-LaGuardia, and Salt Lake City.