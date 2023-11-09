Deer District to transform into Cheer District; tree lighting Nov. 17

article

Deer District will transform into Cheer District, illuminated by the We Energies Foundation, this month for the fifth consecutive year.

The City of Milwaukee’s Christmas Tree will also be set up at Deer District for the second year beginning Nov. 17.

Dynamic Events by David Caruso, designer of the City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree, will produce the tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 17 with Mayor Cavalier Johnson to officially mark the transformation of Deer District into Cheer District for the holiday season.

The City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree is the longest running official tree in the United States other than New York City. This year marks the 110th year of the city’s tree.

City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree 2023

According to a news release, to celebrate the tree lighting on Nov. 17, First Stage Children’s Theatre, Skylight Music Theatre, Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Black Arts MKE will perform starting at 5 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

These performances will be presented by the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF). The tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. with Mayor Cavalier Johnson and special guest appearances by Bango, DJ Quadi, Santa Claus, and Rudolph, Vixen and Holly of Reindeer Games.