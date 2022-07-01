Deer District summer fitness classes back for 3rd year
MILWAUKEE - "Fitness on the Plaza" returns to the Deer District this summer with classes starting Tuesday, July 5.
Deer District fitness classes – held by YogaSix, Shred415, Wisconsin Athletic Club and Dropout Fight Club – are free to the public and registration is not required.
This will be the third summer with class offering on the plaza, presented this year by BUCKSFit and Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin.
The fitness schedule includes dates running through Aug. 31 and is subject for change. For more information on dates, times and class offerings, visit the Deer District's website:
- July 5: WAC at 7:30 a.m. and Shred415 at 5:30 p.m.
- July 6: YogaSix at 5:30 p.m.
- July 12: Shred415 at 7:30 a.m.
- July 13: YogaSix at 7:30 a.m. and WAC at 5:30 p.m.
- July 19: WAC at 7:30 a.m. and Shred415 at 5:30 p.m.
- Aug. 2: Dropout Fight Club at 7:30 a.m. and WAC at 5:30 p.m.
- Aug. 3: YogaSix at 7:30 a.m.
- Aug. 9: WAC at 7:30 a.m. and Dropout Fight Club at 5:30 p.m.
- Aug. 10: Shred415 at 7:30 a.m. and YogaSix at 5:30 p.m.
- Aug. 16: Dropout Fight Club at 7:30 a.m. and Shred415 at 5:30 p.m.
- Aug. 17: YogaSix at 7:30 a.m. and WAC at 5:30 p.m.
- Aug. 23: WAC at 7:30 a.m. and Dropout Fight Club at 5:30 p.m.
- Aug. 24: Shred415 at 7:30 a.m. and YogaSix at 5:30 p.m.
- Aug. 30: Dropout Fight Club at 7:30 a.m. and WAC at 5:30 p.m.
- Aug. 31: YogaSix at 7:30 a.m. and Shred415 at 5:30 p.m.