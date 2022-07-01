Deer District summer fitness classes back for 3rd year

article

"Fitness on the Plaza" returns to the Deer District this summer with classes starting Tuesday, July 5.

Deer District fitness classes – held by YogaSix, Shred415, Wisconsin Athletic Club and Dropout Fight Club – are free to the public and registration is not required.

This will be the third summer with class offering on the plaza, presented this year by BUCKSFit and Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin.

The fitness schedule includes dates running through Aug. 31 and is subject for change. For more information on dates, times and class offerings, visit the Deer District's website: