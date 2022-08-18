Deer District concert venue; music coalition voices concern

A coalition of Milwaukee music venues is trying to put a stop to a proposed downtown concert space.

Save Milwaukee's Music Scene is a group made up of places like Turner Hall, The Pabst Theater, The Rave and Shank Hall. It worries about what the proposed venue would mean for smaller venues and the city's live independent music scene.

"We really don’t need another 4,000 seat venue to attract more acts here," said the group's Craig Peterson.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A small outdoor performance happened Thursday just a few yards from where the downtown venue is planned.

A Live Nation-affiliated venue is slated to open in 2023 where the old Bradley Center once stood. In late May, Frank Products – a Live Nation-affiliated company – announced it would be coming to the Deer District in 2023.

Rendering of new concert venues coming to the Deer District in downtown Milwaukee

"We know Milwaukee, we are committed to Milwaukee," said Joe Plant, CEO of FPC Live.

The new space is expected to host more than 100 events per year and was touted by officials as a game-changer.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"The social, economic and culture impact of this project is substantial," Plant said.

It is not music to the ears of competitors who are now trying to put a stop to it. Save Milwaukee's Music Scene said the Live Nation-affiliated venue will do a lot of harm.

"They destroy the economic viability of these smaller independent historic businesses," said Peterson.

Fiserv Forum

Live Nation is a global entertainment company that represents artists, owns concert spaces and promotes tours. Save Milwaukee's Music Scene is trying to close the curtains on the latest space that they say could destroy others.

"The proposal is not an economic win for the city of Milwaukee. It is an economic loss," Peterson said.

FOX6 News reached out to Frank Productions and Live Nation on Thursday, but did not immediately hear back.