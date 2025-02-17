Deadline for MPS school resource officers, no deal reached yet

The Brief Today (Feb. 17) is the deadline for MPD officers to be in Milwaukee Public Schools. So far, a deal on making that happen has not yet been reached. If a deal is not reached, MPS will have to go back to court and explain why.



Students won't be in class across Milwaukee Public Schools on Monday, Feb. 17 (Presidents Day) - but the district will be at the bargaining table.

It's the deadline for MPS to have 25 officers back in schools.

And as of this Monday morning, no deal has been reached.

If a deal is not reached by today, the district will have to go to court to explain why.

The backstory:

A judge's ultimatum requires there to be 25 school resource officers across the district.

It's unclear what schools the officers would go to though.

So why hasn't a deal been done yet? The district is still negotiating about who will pay for the officers.

Last week, members of the MPS board gave an update on where negotiations stand.

"Right now we have an offer on the table with the city: 33% plus training. We’ve offered to go to mediation. And so that’s where it stands right now. So, now we’re waiting," said MPS board member Missy Zombor.

Late last year, a parent sued the district for missing the deadline.

And a judge ruled in favor of that parent- and put today's deadline in place.

What they're saying:

On Monday, Feb. 17, MPS released a statement, saying:

"Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) remains ready to implement a School Resource Officer (SRO) program as soon as officers are made available. MPS will continue its efforts to negotiate with the City of Milwaukee regarding the implementation of SROs and is committed to working collaboratively with the City to build a sustainable SRO program."

On Monday, Feb. 17, the Milwaukee Board of School Directors released a statement, saying:

"Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) has continued to work with the City of Milwaukee to find a way forward in getting a School Resource Officer (SRO) program in place as quickly as possible. On January 23, the Court ordered the City to work with the district towards a resolution, recognizing the City’s key role in making it happen."

"MPS will meet with Judge Borowski today and is prepared to show the efforts that the District has taken and to determine what's next."