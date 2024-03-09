Daylight saving time health impact, home safety reminders

article

Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, March 10 – moving clocks ahead one hour.

Most smartphones and other electronic devices make that adjustment automatically, but remember to manually set clocks as needed.

That time change can be hard on people's health. Marquette University Biomedical Sciences Professor Jennifer Evans said it throws off the body's internal clock, and it can take days – or longer – to get it back on track.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Waking up an hour early, just naturally, doesn’t feel good, right?" she said. "That’s what we’re asking our bodies to do. We’re asking them to get up and start doing everything that they do a whole hour earlier."

Evans said she is on board with getting rid of daylight saving time altogether, saying science shows the time change does more harm than good.

Featured article

Fire officials said daylight saving time is also a good time to check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to see if they need new batteries.

"Check that smoke alarm this weekend, as you’re unfortunately losing that hour of sleep but gaining that hour of daylight," said North Shore Fire Department Assistant Chief Dan Tyk. "Also, take some time to talk about fire safety in your home."