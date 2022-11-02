Darrell Brooks trial: Judge Dorow received letters, gifts

From flowers to cards to wine – even an Edible Arrangement – people from across the country sent messages and more to Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow during the Darrell Brooks trial.

One week after the jury delivered its guilty verdict, the letters continue to come in. Since the start of the trial, more than 328 messages have been sent to the Waukesha County Courthouse.

The letters praise Dorow for her "patience" and "professionalism." One woman from California said: "I just want to say you're a freakin' saint." An Alabama senior Sunday school class sent a telegram telling Dorow she was doing a "wonderful" job, while an email from California called the judge "biased."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske said the messages show the Brooks trial was one that "drew people in."

"It’s not unusual for judges to get letters after a trial that has been high profile, but obviously she had a big audience watching daily – what was going to happen next and how's she going to handle it," Geske said.

Judge Jennifer Dorow

With sentencing to come, Dorow continues to preside over the case. She has not read the letters or accepted the gifts. Any nonperishable gifts are being sent back to whoever sent them.

"Generally the judge will not read them. You don’t want to risk anything or someone accusing you of bias," said Geske.

A jury convicted Brooks on all charges for the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack. His sentencing has been scheduled for Nov. 15-16.