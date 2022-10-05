Darrell Brooks trial: Court TV arrives, logistics sorted Wednesday

Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow will handle final housekeeping issues on Wednesday, Oct. 5 before the start of the Darrell Brooks trial. Opening statements are set for Thursday morning.

In a hearing scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, the court will make decisions about how objections in the trial will be handled, sort out a plan for opening statements, and work out the logistics of where Brooks himself will be during the trial.

Court TV at the Waukesha County Courthouse

Also on Wednesday, a crew from Court TV is working to set up a multi-camera system within Judge Dorow's court to best capture the trial for broadcast. FOX6 News will stream the trial in its entirety on the following platforms:

16-member jury seated

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the court seated a 16-member jury that includes ten men and six women -- all white. The jury selection process was completed around 6:30 p.m. The jury panel was ordered to return at 8:30 a.m. Thursday for opening statements.

Now that the jury is selected, FOX6 News can tell you the potential jurors were asked more than 100 questions, including:

Do you accept Brooks is innocent until proven guilty?

Do you have bias for or against Brooks because of his race?

Have you seen, heard or read any news coverage on the case?

Christmas parade attack

Prosecutors say Brooks drove a red SUV through the parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

On Nov. 21, 2021, according to prosecutors, Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park, the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November 2021. She told police they argued in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Soon after that, according to prosecutors, Brooks drove that red SUV through the parade route, killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. More than 60 others were hurt.

Brooks was arrested the night of the attack, soon after telling a Waukesha resident that he was homeless and waiting for an Uber. The man was unaware of the events that had occurred and let Brooks into his home.

Brooks entered an insanity plea in June after initially pleading not guilty to the charges in February, a move that could have resulted in him being sentenced to a mental institution rather than prison if convicted. He later dropped the insanity plea on Sept. 9.

Darrell Brooks

Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment. Each homicide charge carries a mandatory life sentence.