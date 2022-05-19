Darrell Brooks plea hearing Thursday for Milwaukee case

Darrell Brooks, the man accused of driving through the Waukesha Christmas Parade in 2021, killing six and injuring dozens more, is scheduled to appear in Milwaukee County court Thursday, May 19 for a separate case stemming from Milwaukee.

Darrell Brooks is accused of trying to run over the mother of his child in Milwaukee. This was prior to the Waukesha incident. He's charged with reckless endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is set to appear in court Thursday at 10 a.m. for a plea hearing.

In December 2021 Brooks was also charged in Milwaukee County for allegedly intimidating a witness. He is accused of making dozens of calls from jail to the victim in a domestic violence case. Fourteen of them were intimidating. In that domestic violence case, he was charged with five counts – and will be back in court for those charges on May 26.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Advertisement

Brooks Jr. faces more than 80 charges in connection with the parade attack in Waukesha in November 2021, including six homicide counts. His trial is scheduled to start Oct. 3.