Darrell Brooks in Milwaukee County; motions hearing on charges

The man charged in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack will be back in court on Wednesday, March 30. This time, it will be on separate charges in Milwaukee County.

Darrell Brooks is accused of trying to run over the mother of his child before the Waukesha incident. He is also charged with allegedly intimidating a witness in this case.

Again, this happened two weeks before the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack. In that case, Brooks' defense team spent a good portion of the day Tuesday discussing if a fair trial is possible. The prosecution and defense drafted a questionnaire that will be mailed to potential jurors.

Darrell Brooks appears in Waukesha County court on March 29, 2022.

"Anything they’ve seen or heard, they are going to report to us. In my perspective in all this – they are going to tell us if they’ve seen anything," said Judge Jennifer Dorow.

Brooks faces 77 charges related to the Waukesha parade attack.

Both teams have agreed to an October start date for the trial. However, now Brooks' team says six months is not enough time to prepare for such a large case. The defense has until 4 p.m. Friday to file a motion to postpone the trial – and the team is expected to make that request.

Wednesday's motions hearing is set for 2 p.m.