Darrell Brooks in Milwaukee County; hearing on domestic violence charges

Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, is expected to be in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, July 28.

The case in Milwaukee stems from when he allegedly ran over the mother of his child. This happened a short time before he is accused of driving through the Waukesha Christmas parade – killing six people and injuring dozens more last November.

Darrell Brooks

Brooks has been charged in Milwaukee with witness intimidation of a victim in a domestic violence case. He is also accused of making dozens of calls from jail to the victim.

The Brooks court appearance is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday – and FOX6 News plans to stream it.

This is a developing story.