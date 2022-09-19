Darrell Brooks jury status hearing; details ironed out ahead of trial

Darrell Brooks Jr. is set to go to trial for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack next month. But first, the court must iron out details of what evidence and aspects of Brooks' history can be used.

On Monday, Sept. 19, Brooks is in Waukesha County court for a jury status hearing. That means Brooks, his defense team, and the Waukesha County district attorney are going to get details in order ahead of the Oct. 3 trial.

The jury status hearing, set for 2 p.m., was originally scheduled for Sept. 9, but Brooks had an infected tooth.

Before court was dismissed on Sept. 9, Brooks took his defense of not guilty by mental disease or defect off the table. He did not explain why.

Mondays hearing will consist of deciding what evidence can be presented at trial – such as Brooks' criminal history, what type of questions attorney can ask jurors, and how and where jurors can view evidence like the SUV that went through the parade route.

Darrell Brooks

Brooks is charged with more than 80 counts connected to the Waukesha Christmas parade attack last November. That includes six counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

