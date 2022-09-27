Darrell Brooks wants to defend self, judge considers motion

Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow will determine during a motion hearing Tuesday, Sept. 27 whether Darrell Brooks will represent himself in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack trial – which is set to start on Monday, Oct. 3.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, Brooks' attorney filed a motion to withdraw, saying Brooks, charged with 77 counts for the November 2021 attack, desires to represent himself.

On Monday afternoon, Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper responded to Brooks' request to defend himself, essentially saying she doesn't object if certain conditions are met, but she does object if it delays the trial.

Opper's letter to Brooks and his attorneys regarding his request to defend himself also mentions Brooks' outburst in court on Aug. 26, when he had to be removed from his hearing, and the hearing on Sept. 9 when Brooks complained of a toothache and asked for an adjournment. Opper wrote: "This record establishes any request to adjourn at this time would be a tactic by the defendant to attempt to manipulate the Court and avoid trial."

If Brooks is found guilty of just one of the intentional homicide charges, he'll face a mandatory life sentence.

