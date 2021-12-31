Dangers of 'celebratory' gunfire on New Year's Eve; sheriff warns

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas held a news conference on Friday afternoon, Dec. 31 regarding the dangers of New Year’s Eve "celebratory" gunfire, potential criminal penalties for such actions, and other safety guidance for New Year’s weekend.

"It's important to start the new year with the right tone," Lucas said. "All of us encourage everyone to be responsible and be safe in terms of celebrating as we go into the new year."

The sheriff emphasized there will be extra patrols on the freeways, in county parks, as well as deputies assisting communities throughout Milwaukee County.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley was also on hand to talk about responsibility and safety as it relates to COVID-19. He urged all residents to take actions necessary to keep everyone safe from the virus.