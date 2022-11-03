Dancing Grannies' Aurora St. Luke's parade honors doctors who helped

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies said "thank you" through dance as they performed in a special parade at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee Thursday, Nov. 3, honoring the medical professionals who helped them after the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.

The small steps Betty Streng took Thursday were nothing short of a miracle. She performed for the medical staff she credits with saving her life.

"I lost strength in my legs," said Streng.

"She was dying in front of our eyes that Sunday night," said Christopher Sarkiss, Aurora St. Luke's neurosurgeon.

Betty Streng

Streng was severely injured as she performed in the Waukesha Christmas Parade Nov. 21, 2021 with the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. Four members of the group were killed when Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the parade route.

Streng, 62, suffered a skull fracture and brain bleeding.

"She got to us in the nick of time," said Sarkiss. "God’s grace got her to us, and we were there to help her."

Almost a year later, Streng has fully recovered. On Thursday, she thanked the doctors at Aurora St. Luke's in a way she knows best, with a parade and dance.

"I just loved seeing her so much," said Nicole Steinbergs, Aurora Medical Center Summit ER nurse. "She just looks, she’s amazing."

Through physical therapy, Streng regained strength and balance. Looking at her now, you'd never know what happened.

"It’s great to see where she’s at almost a year after," said Sarkiss.

Even better, the entire Milwaukee Dancing Grannies team was on hand for the performance.

"I had it in my mind…I didn’t even know she could walk again," said Kathi Schmeling, Dancing Grannies.

For Streng, it was the performance of a lifetime as she got to thank the ones who saved her life, and her medical team got to see the life they saved.

"There are no words," said Streng. "The fact that I’m here walking and talking…dancing."

The Dancing Grannies have performed in several parades since the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. They will return to Waukesha Dec. 4.