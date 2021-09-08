Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee sisters killed in crash; 2nd man sentenced

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Daecorion Robinson

MILWAUKEE - Daecorion Robinson, one of two brothers charged in connection to the deaths of two girls in 2019, was sentenced to 17 months in prison on Monday, Sept. 6. He was given credit for 17 months served and additionally sentenced to two years of extended supervision.

Robinson, 18, was convicted of a single count – harboring/aiding a felon. His brother, Daetwan Robinson, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on June 25 after he pled guilty to three counts of felony hit-and-run in the fatal crash.

Sisters Amea Gee, 4, and Alisa Gee, 6, died from injuries suffered in the crash near 22nd and Center on Oct. 24, 2019. The sisters' cousin, 10-year-old Drevyze Rayford, was hurt.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The three children were walking home when a driver – identified as Daetwan Robinson – ran a red light and struck all three children before driving away.

"They was babies. They was babies. They was my babies. I still live every day like it’s nothing," Destiny Foster, the mother of Amea and Alisa, said during Daetwan Robinson's sentencing.

Amea and Alisa Gee

Amea and Alisa Gee

Prosecutors said Daetwan Robinson spray-painted the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crash hours after it happened and tried to sell it the next day. A criminal complaint filed against Daecorion Robinson accused him of helping his brother spray-paint the car. A search warrant was executed, and the complaint said the in the garage where the car was found, "fingerprints recovered on seven of the eight cans of spray paint are confirmed to belong to" Daecorion Robinson.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Racine County OWI driver had kids in car: sheriff

Racine County deputies arrested an Eau Claire man for allegedly driving drunk on I-94 with kids in the car, and a criminal complaint states he's an admitted ''alcoholic.''

Kenosha school bus issues worry family of twins with hearing loss
slideshow

Kenosha school bus issues worry family of twins with hearing loss

A pair of Kenosha kindergarten students were dropped off in the wrong place during their first week of school, and their parents said they were left alone as the school bus drove away.

West Allis boy's stabbing death: Woman in custody, police say
slideshow

West Allis boy's stabbing death: Woman in custody, police say

A woman was taken into custody in connection to the death of a 6-year-old boy in West Allis Monday, an incident that's rattled neighbors.