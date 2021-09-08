Milwaukee sisters killed in crash; 2nd man sentenced

article

Daecorion Robinson, one of two brothers charged in connection to the deaths of two girls in 2019, was sentenced to 17 months in prison on Monday, Sept. 6. He was given credit for 17 months served and additionally sentenced to two years of extended supervision.

Robinson, 18, was convicted of a single count – harboring/aiding a felon. His brother, Daetwan Robinson, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on June 25 after he pled guilty to three counts of felony hit-and-run in the fatal crash.

Sisters Amea Gee, 4, and Alisa Gee, 6, died from injuries suffered in the crash near 22nd and Center on Oct. 24, 2019. The sisters' cousin, 10-year-old Drevyze Rayford, was hurt.

The three children were walking home when a driver – identified as Daetwan Robinson – ran a red light and struck all three children before driving away.

"They was babies. They was babies. They was my babies. I still live every day like it’s nothing," Destiny Foster, the mother of Amea and Alisa, said during Daetwan Robinson's sentencing.

Amea and Alisa Gee

Prosecutors said Daetwan Robinson spray-painted the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crash hours after it happened and tried to sell it the next day. A criminal complaint filed against Daecorion Robinson accused him of helping his brother spray-paint the car. A search warrant was executed, and the complaint said the in the garage where the car was found, "fingerprints recovered on seven of the eight cans of spray paint are confirmed to belong to" Daecorion Robinson.

