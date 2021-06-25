Daetwan Robinson sentencing in crash that killed 2 young sisters

A Milwaukee County judge will sentence Daetwan Robinson on Friday afternoon, June 25 for a crash that killed two young sisters and injured their cousin on Milwaukee's north side in October 2019.

Daetwan Robinson

Robinson pleaded guilty in March of this year to three counts of felony hit-and-run in the crash. As part of a plea negotiation, the court dismissed but will read in six additional charges related to the incident.

Four-year-old Amea Gee and 6-year-old Alisa Gee died from injuries suffered in the crash near 22nd and Center on Oct. 24, 2019. The sisters' cousin, 10-year-old Drevyze Rayford was hurt.

Amea and Alisa Gee

The three children were walking home when a driver -- identified as Robinson -- ran a red light and struck all three children before driving away.

According to the complaint, video shows "the striking vehicle is moving at such a speed that it appears to be fishtailing and on two wheels only just prior to impact."

This is a developing story.