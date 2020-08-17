Wauwatosa PFC moves forward with complaint against suspended Officer Mensah

The Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission Monday, Aug. 17 moved forward with a complaint against suspended Officer Joseph Mensah. It was filed by the family of a man killed by Mensah in 2016. Two other complaints were put on hold.

"The purpose of a scheduling order is to make sure this case moves forward in a prompt fashion," said Christopher Smith, Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission attorney.

Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, Antonio Gonzalez, Jay Anderson, Alvin Cole

The Wauwatosa PFC met virutally Monday to discuss three items relating to Officer Mensah, who has shot and killed three people in the line of duty over the last five years. Two of those shootings were ruled justified. The third is still under review by the district attorney.

Complaints have been filed against Mensah by families of the men, including Jay Anderson, who was killed in 2016.

"So I think it's important we have a scheduling order in place, with particular deadlines," said Commissioner Victor Platinga.

Jay Anderson fatally shot by Officer Joseph Mensah

The commission approved those deadlines for the Anderson case, with hopes of having a hearing and decision this year.

"At this time, I don't think it's appropriate for the PFC to take action or hold open this complaint," said Commissioner Danielle Long.

The commission also took receipt of complaints filed by the families of Antonio Gonzales and Alvin Cole -- taking no further action at this time.

Attorney Kimberley Motley -- who represents all three families -- called the actions "outrageous" when reached by phone. Motley told FOX6 News scheduling concerns remain, citing still-yet-to-be-fulfilled open records requests from the Wauwatosa Police Department.

"They are intentionally, in my opinion, slow-rolling the process," said Motley. "Due process is owed to both sides and we, as petitioners, are also owed due process."

Messages left for Mensah's attorney went unreturned Monday.

The first deadline for filing amendments in the Anderson case is Friday, Aug. 21.