'I was assaulted:' Officer Mensah shares his side of the story following protests outside home

The Wauwatosa police officer who has been the target of recent demonstrations told his side of the story to Fox News -- his first time doing so on camera.

Sharing his story on "Fox & Friends," Officer Joseph Mensah on Wednesday, Aug. 12 said protesters came onto -- and did damage to -- his girlfriend's home before they assaulted the couple. However, a state representative who was at the protests on Saturday night, Aug. 8 said Mensah is not telling the truth.

"People were walking on the property. A car drove onto the property...jumping on the U-Haul, breaking windows," Mensah said.

Mensah has shot and killed three people while on duty in the past five years. The Milwaukee County District Attorney cleared Mensah of any wrongdoing in the 2015 death of Antonio Gonzalez and the 2016 death of Jay Anderson. The 2019 death of Alvin Cole, 17, is still under investigation.

Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, Antonio Gonzalez, Jay Anderson, Alvin Cole

Protesters want Mensah fired and charged with homicide. They have marched throughout the city and past the home of Mensah's girlfriend several times. Saturday, Aug. 8, Mensah said, was the first time he was there.

"We went outside to tell, to pretty much get them to stop," said Mensah. "When we did that, that's when I was assaulted, my girlfriend was."

When Mensah tried to get back into his home, he said, one of the protesters shot at him.

"I 100% believe I was shot at," said Mensah.

Incident at home of Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah

Incident at home of Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah

It is a story that State Rep. David Bowen calls a lie.

"The truth...honestly that's the big chunk that is missing," Bowen said of Mensah's account of Saturday's events.

Bowen was at Saturday's protest. He said Mensah challenged demonstrators to fight and sprayed pepper spray at them. The Milwaukee lawmaker told FOX6 News that he believes investigators in the case are not seeking the truth.

"The disturbing way the City of Wauwatosa is moving right now to try and uphold those lies and not use impartiality in investigating this situation," Bowen said, regarding the matter.

Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, State Rep. David Bowen

"That means he's accusing them of not being professional, which I would disagree with," Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride said.

McBride said he is confident in investigators. He is asking demonstrators -- and Bowen -- to let them do their job, and to stay away form Mensah's and all other private homes.

"They shouldn't be going to private residences. If that had not happened, we wouldn't be having this discussion right now," said McBride.

Mensah wants the same, and, more than anything, to be back on the job.

"We sign up for this to protect people, to serve people. Unfortunately, my city has not allowed me to do that," said Mensah.

Mensah is on paid suspension while the Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission investigates his shootings. That committee is scheduled to meet again on Friday, Aug. 14.