Attorneys for 3 killed by Officer Mensah file notice asking mayor to fire Wauwatosa police chief

The legal team that represents the family members of all three men killed by suspended Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah filed notice Thursday, Aug. 13 -- asking the mayor to fire Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber. Meanwhile, the Wauwatosa Peace Officers Association, the police union, called out the mayor.

Police union officials said 72 union members were polled between Aug. 2 and 4, and of them, 70 responded -- with 100% indicating they do not feel Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride has supported them.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber, Officer Joseph Mensah

Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, Antonio Gonzalez, Jay Anderson, Alvin Cole

eanwhile, 99% indicated they have no confidence in Mayor McBride's leadership, and 99% said they do not feel they have the support of the Common Council.

Union officials said these numbers "do not bode well for a bright future for Wauwatosa," and "do not indicate much hope for where this leadership is headed."

Advertisement

According to the poll, 94% of union members would not encourage someone to apply for employment with the Wauwatosa Police Department, and 81% said they're considering employment elsewhere, or retirement, with union officials noting that's four out of five WPA members seeking to leave due to what they said is "failed political leadership," and the consequence of "politically motivated action that ignores the facts and denies due process," which has "affected all of our members."

Union officials said, "Wauwatosa deserves better, and now is the time for Wauwatosa to demand better leadership."

Mayor McBride said any claim that he doesn’t support Wauwatosa officers or the department is nonsense.

Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride

"Of course I support the police," said Mayor McBride. "Nothing that I have done or the Common Council has done -- by the way, the Common Council and I have done this together. Nothing we have done in no way shape or form suggests I don’t support the police."

The back and forth between police, city leaders, and protestors will likely continue. On Friday, Aug. 14, the Police and Fire Commission will discuss Officer Mensah's future with the department.

It's not clear if they will discuss the legal filing calling for the chief’s job.