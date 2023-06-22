'We Run, They Fly' Honor Flight embezzlement, nonprofit owner charged

She raised money to help honor and serve our veterans, but a Cudahy woman could soon serve time for pocketing the cash.

Prosecutors say Joni Nogay kept close to $100,000. Her nonprofit held an annual 5K to benefit Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. A former sponsor of that event said she can't believe someone she considered a friend could do something like this.

Jill Bierbach's father was a sonar man on the USS Soley, DD707. Since his passing in 2016, Bierbach and her family have donated in Werner Bierbach's name to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight because the Navy veteran was too stubborn to take his.

"Once you see one of those veterans come through that parade and the smiles on their faces, especially, the Vietnam veterans, it's something that, you just want to help, you want to be a part of," said Bierbach.

Joni Nogay

A few years back, the Bierbachs started giving to another event benefiting the Honor Flight, the "We Run, They Fly" 5K organized by Nogay.

"Her heart seemed so into it," said Bierbach.

On Thursday, June 22, they learned their close to $10,000 in donations never made it to their destination.

"I can't fathom it. I can't," said Bierbach. "The woman I met, she lived and breathed Honor Flight. I can't. I can't believe it."

"We Run, They Fly" 5K

The criminal complaint filed Thursday says Nogay raised $131,000 since 2017. Despite social media posts claiming she donated $83,000, a review of her financial records shows she only gave close to $20,000.

"It's heartbreaking to know that all that money, where did it go?" said Bierbach. "I want to know where it went."

Prosecutors say the 60-year-old spent some of it legitimately. Still, the complaint says Nogay misappropriated nearly $100,000 on personal things like groceries, credit cards and more, leaving veterans high and dry and former clients angry.

"We Run, They Fly" 5K

"I was livid," said Bierbach. "I was hurt. I considered her a friend."

An amount of $100,000 is enough to send 2,000 veterans on their Honor Flight.

Bierbach said she'll be giving directly to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight and encouraged others to do the same.