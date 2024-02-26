Cudahy road rage shooting; surveillance video shines light on crime

Anger on the roads. We now have video which is shining light on an apparent weekend road rage shooting in Cudahy – and police have made an arrest.

Police tracked down a Greenfield man and used a search warrant to take him it. It followed a road rage shooting that left a man dead.

Surveillance video from a business captured a black SUV and a red SUV driving side-by-side Saturday night, Feb. 24.

Neighbors tell FOX6 News the SUVs stopped off camera. Seconds later, the angle shows the black SUV back up and pull away. There is someone on the ground – and a person calling for help.

"I heard the screaming and I looked out my window and that’s when I saw the altercation," said one witness.

Durin that altercation, a witness who did not show her face for safety concerns, said a man in the red SUV got out of his vehicle. The witness said someone in the black SUV shot him.

"That’s when I noticed the victim got out and he was approaching the other vehicle. Once he approached the vehicle that’s when he was shot," the witness said.

Police responded to the apparent road rage shooting just before 6 p.m. Saturday. It happened on S. Packard near Birchwood.

Road rage incident investigated in Cudahy

Paramedics pronounced 41-year-old Eric Maddox dead at the scene.

"I heard it was a traffic dispute. And I just want to know why people got to be behaving in such a way," said Jeffrey Samp.

Samp lives feet away from where the shooting happened.

"I think it could have been avoided," Samp said.

Shortly after the killing, Cudahy police identified a person of interest. Police arrested a 32-year-old Greenfield man on Sunday.

"It’s so unnecessary. The anger everyone is representing nowadays is not OK," said a witness.

"If it can happen here, anywhere. And that leaves you a little uneasy. You sure have to keep right, I suppose," Samp said.

It is unclear what prompted the road rage or was said between the two men before the deadly gunfire happened. That will likely come out when the man in custody is officially charged.