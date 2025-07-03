Cudahy police: Lost wallaby reunited with owner Thursday
CUDAHY, Wis. - Cudahy police reunited a wayward wallaby with its owner on Thursday morning, July 3.
What they're saying:
The wallaby was said to be loose in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and International Drive, just east of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.
Bodycam video from the Cudahy Police Department shows an officer find the animal, which was in a harness, near the fence line of a FedEx facility.
"We got a call about this, like, I don't know, 30 minutes ago. And they're like, ‘yeah, we got kangaroo.’ I was like, no way. I was like, there's no shot," the officer can be heard saying in the video.
Wallaby found on International Drive (Courtesy: CPD)
Wallabies, which resemble small kangaroos, are marsupials mainly found in Australia, according to the Smithsonian's National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute.
Dig deeper:
Less than two weeks ago, first responders in Milwaukee made an unexpected animal discovery of their own. Firefighters found an alligator inside a Walker's Point home.
Crews were called for a two-alarm fire when the roughly three-foot-long reptile was found in the basement of a home near 15th and Madison.
