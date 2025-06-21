Milwaukee fire, alligator found in basement of Walker's Point home

article

Milwaukee firefighters found an alligator while searching a home that caught fire on Saturday afternoon, June 21.

What we know:

It happened near 15th and Madison. The fire department said the fire started outside around 1 p.m. and was elevated to a second alarm.

Firefighters searched inside the home multiple times. While no people were there, crews found a roughly three-foot-long alligator in the basement.

The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission was called to help with the reptile. FOX6 News reached out to MADACC for more information about the animal.

What we don't know:

MFD did not say what caused the fire or provide an estimate for the damage. FOX6 News is working to learn more about the alligator as well; check back for updates.