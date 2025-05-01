Cudahy handgun in backpack; 12-year-old student in custody

article

The Brief Cudahy police revealed more information about a handgun that was found in a student's backpack. The backpack belonged to a 12-year-old student, who is now in custody. A teacher alerted the school's principal about the handgun, who was near the student at the time



A 12-year-old student has been turned over to authorities at the Vel R. Phillips Juvenile Justice Center after investigators say the student had a handgun in a backpack.

Cudahy police revealed more information about the incident on Thursday, May 1.

Cudahy student arrested

What we know:

The Cudahy police investigation revealed a student alerted a teacher at Lincoln Elementary School that the 12-year-old may possibly have a handgun in his backpack.

The teacher immediately alerted the principal who at the time was in close proximity to the unattended backpack belonging to the suspect. The suspect was in a different area of the school at the time.

The principal immediately opened the backpack and recognized a firearm, secured the bag, and notified Cudahy police.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Criminal charges are being referred.

Related article

Meanwhile, officials say anyone with any information on this incident is urged to call the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.