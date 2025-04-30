Cudahy 12-year-old student in custody; investigators find handgun
CUDAHY, Wis. - Cudahy police say a 12-year-old student at Lincoln Elementary School on S. Packard Avenue was taken into custody on Wednesday, April 30.
What we know:
A news release says the administration and a school resource officer (SRO) conducted an investigation which resulted in finding a handgun.
Officials say there is no threat to the school or the public associated with the investigation.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to call the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.
