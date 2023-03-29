Cudahy Ewald's Venus Ford fatal industrial accident

article

One person was killed in a suspected industrial accident Wednesday, March 29 at Ewald's Venus Ford in Cudahy.

Police were called to the scene on Layton Avenue around 3:30 p.m., where the victim was pronounced dead.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Cudahy police said OSHA, the Milwaukee County medical examiner and Milwaukee County DA are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Cudahy police at 414-769-2260.