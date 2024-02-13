Missing Milwaukee man; Timothy Gray found safe

article

UPDATE: Milwaukee police say Timothy Gray has been found safe.

The original missing persons notice is available below.

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a critical missing man.

Timothy Gray was last seen in the area of 95th Street and Brown Deer Road around 2 p.m. on Feb. 12.

Gray is described as a 35-year-old black male, 5'8" tall, approximately 168 pounds with short black hair, brown eyes and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, gray jogging pants, and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Timothy is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department's Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 between the hours of 7a.m. and 12 a.m., or the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 414-935-7360 between the hours of 12 a.m. and 7 a.m.