Critical missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 54th and Vienna

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critical missing man.

Emmanuel York went missing Tuesday, Oct.10 at approximately 8 p.m. from the area of 54th Boulevard and Vienna Avenue.

York is described as a 33-year-old black male, 6' tall, 186 pounds, with a medium build, brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a red button-up dress shirt and black pants.

York was driving a 2000 silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo sedan, with a black or gray front driver quarter panel, unknown model and unknown plates.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, District Seven at 414-935-7272.