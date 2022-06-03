Cristo Rey graduation; 2022 class accomplishes unique feat

The graduating class of 2022 walked across the stage Friday, June 3 at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School on Milwaukee's south side.

The class had to persevere during the COVID-19 pandemic to reach graduation day. There was a lot of cheering and excitement Friday for tomorrow's leaders.

"This group in particular persevered through the pandemic. They had extra barriers," said Andy Stith, the school's president.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

School officials said every graduating senior has been accepted to a four-year college or university for a fourth straight year. Also, the majority of the graduates will be the first in their family to attend college.

"This year we have 82 graduates, and they are coming from all over Milwaukee – mostly south side, but all over Milwaukee," Stith said. "Many of them are first-generation college students."

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School 2022 graduation ceremony

This year's Cristo Rey Valedictorian Augustin Khey proudly displayed his Karenni heritage on his gown.

"I am first-generation going to college," Khey said. And not just any college; he will attend Stanford University on a full scholarship. "I want to pursue a career in computer science and economics. That’s the plan for right now."

Augustin Khey

School officials said one-third of the graduating class is walking into their chosen college or university with a full ride. Now, students anxiously await the next chapter.

"I am so excited I’ve been dreaming of this moment," said graduate Aniya Pratt, who will attend Luther College in Iowa. "I’m going to double major in secondary education and psychology with a minor in ASL.

"I knew I wanted to get a Ph.D. … This is my goal. I’m going to get it. This is my first step of many to get there."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Now, the pressure is on for the class of 2023 to get accepted to a four-year college or university to continue the streak.

Advertisement

Congratulations to the 2022 class.