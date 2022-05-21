Cristo Rey college acceptance 100% for 4th straight class

article

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, located on Milwaukee's south side, announced Thursday that it is celebrating 100% college acceptance for the graduating class of 2022 – the fourth straight class to do so.

Ninety-five percent of the students will be first-generation college students.

"They have been a community that has grown closer, more compassionate, and more driven towards justice," said Principal Luke Harrison. "The world needs our seniors’ gifts – gifts of courage, of leadership, of service."

Overall, the class submitted almost 1,100 applications and received 528 acceptances from 94 universities, the school said. They have been awarded over $3,000,000 in scholarships.

Zuleyka Rios, the school's director of postgraduate success, and college counselors Dulce Gutierrez and Francisco Hernandez worked with the class throughout the year to help each student find the right college experience and best financial package.