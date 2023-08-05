Cream City Vintage Fest in downtown Milwaukee delivers antiques, more

The largest vintage market in Milwaukee offered the community vintage clothing, antiques and even furniture Saturday, Aug. 5.

Starting their journeys in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, two young college students started the Cream City Vintage Fest in the heart of the city.

"I don’t like wearing the same thing everyone else is wearing. I like to wear different stuff," said shopper Simon Kuranz.

The racks at Cream City Vintage Fest had vintage that no one else had.

"It’s great to recycle clothes," said shopper Kelly Slagle. "So many clothes end up in the landfill, and here we give them a second life."

That's exactly what event coordinator Destiny Sawyer and her partner set out to do when they founded the market.

"A lot of the other events that our vendors put on are very inspiring, and we kind of wanted to help that grow," she said.

From jewelry to clothes, the merchants give old items new homes.

"Their best vintage goods, clothes, jewelry bringing it out for the Milwaukee community to shop and hang out and have some fun," said Sawyer.

Sawyer hopes shoppers find joy in the thrift community.

"I hope they just get to know everyone. I think that’s the best thing about this community is everyone’s friendly, everyone’s very supportive, everyone’s kind, everyone’s patient," she said. "I hope everyone that comes in today gets to experience all of that with everyone."

"It’s awesome. Everyone’s super nice, and with the unique clothing it’s nice to talk to people and talk about something that they’re wearing that’s super unique, and have a conversation and build a connection," said Kuranz.

There were over 200 vendors involved in the event. Because of Saturday's success, organizers hope to have a second fest in November.